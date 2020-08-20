Protest as CDHB leadership crisis deepens

Two more executives are set to resign at the crisis hit Canterbury District Health Board, according to the senior doctors' union.

It follows five high-level resignations from the board's 11 member executive leadership since July, including the chief executive David Meates who is also set to leave his role.

Sarah Dalton, executive director of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists, said she understood two more resignations would be announced today.

It would mean just four members would be left on the executive leadership team.

The two executives are understood to be Mary Gordon, who is executive director of nursing as well as facilities management lead, and Stella Ward who is chief digital officer.

Dalton told RNZ's Nine to Noon programme today that a hostile governance group was a key reason for the resignations.

Chief executive David Meates. Photo: RNZ

Protest outside CDHB office

About 200 doctors and nurses gathered outside Canterbury District Health Board's office in Christchurch today, demanding more transparency as the leadership crisis deepens.

The protesters want the executive members reinstated and board decisions to be made in a more transparent way.

Chief of medicine at Christchurch Hospital, David Smyth, said the board was not acting in the interest of staff or patients, amid pressure to reduce its deficit.

He feared staff and service cuts were inevitable if there isn't an intervention.

The DHB appointed an acting chief executive and a temporary back-up chief executive to fill in after Meates' resignation.

One of the protesters said he is concerned about the effect cost-cutting may have on the future of his and other DHB staff members jobs and their ability to do them effectively.

"I'm worried about my job, I'm not a front-line medical staff person. It's taking away our focus on providing exceptional patient care."

Said another protester: "Our concerns are around patient safety and quality with cost-cutting. That will be the first thing that is lost.

"I'd like to see the board chair resign."

But another protester said: "I'm concerned with the amount of resignations. There's uncertainty for the people who work here. It could have implications for my role."

- Additional reporting by Matt Slaughter