Quake-damaged Canterbury jetty to finally reopen

The new Governors Bay jetty. Photo: Supplied

The opening of the rebuilt 300m Governors Bay jetty is less than two weeks away.

The free public opening event on September 30 will celebrate years of hard work on the community-led rebuild, said Governors Bay Jetty Restoration Trust chair Prue Miller.

The jetty was badly damaged by the February 22, 2011 earthquake, and closed.

“Construction of the top handrails and welding of the two ladders attached to the jetty are the final touches to be completed this week and the city council will do its final inspection next week,” said Miller.

“This project has been driven by the community. We had a local supplier, LMA Timber, who supplied all of the piles and substructure wood. That wood is sustainable hardwood from Australia.”

Said Miller: “We had also sourced, through someone who knew someone locally, wood from a forest of eucalyptus globoidea, in Little River.

“We harvested that wood, which has been milled up in North Canterbury. That wood has provided all of the handrails and about half to two-thirds of the planks. All local, which is quite cool.”

The Governors Bay jetty after the February 22, 2011, earthquake. Photo: Supplied

The opening ceremony will start at 4pm and coincide with the arrival of a flotilla from Naval Point.

“It has been a long time coming. Everyone has kept the same vision, although we’ve had many challenges along the way. We’re very excited to have it open finally to the public,” said Miller.

Financial backing by the city council allowed the trust to sign fixed-price contracts for construction and materials, at a time when prices were increasing every week.

“The trust has raised around $1.5 million of its share of the total project cost of $3.7 million but still needs to raise another $350,000. We have another four years to complete the funding but hopefully it won’t take that long," Miller said.

The trustees are excited to finally open the jetty: Louisa Eades (left), David Collins, Nick Harwood, Sally-Ann Fitzhardinge, Prue Miller and Nigel Millar (right). Photo: Supplied

"We still haven’t touched the corporate sponsorship for the front planks, and are hoping to raise quite a bit from all parts of the old jetty.

"We plan to carry on with what we’ve done in the past, events and so on, plus we have about 120 new jetty planks left to sell for $600 each.”

The donations of $600 are recognised with the donor’s name or a short message fixed to the plank of the jetty.

The trust is also seeking business sponsors, looking to support the community effort of the jetty, and for the upcoming construction of the boat house.

For more information, see www.savethejetty.org

By Sasha Watson