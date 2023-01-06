Ram-raiders target Chch supermarket

A Christchurch supermarket was targeted by ram-raiders early today.

A police spokeswoman said a stolen car was driven into Supervalue Fendalton on Ilam Rd about 5.25am.

The vehicle was abandoned on Racecourse Rd and found a short time after the ram-raid.

A group of youths allegedly made off with cash and confectionery during the incident.

Police had not located the suspects and the investigation into the ram-raid was continuing.

"Anyone with information which could assist our investigation is asked to contact police on 105 and quote event number P053204308.

"Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”