Rebels MC Chch gang pad taken over by Comancheros

The Comancheros have taken over the Rebels MC’s old Christchurch gang pad. Photo: NZ Herald

The Comancheros have a new Christchurch gang pad, taking over the old Rebels MC clubhouse just weeks after patching over the entire local chapter.

The New Zealand Herald revealed earlier this month how the Comancheros had enveloped the Rebels and bolstered its ranks with their once rival members.

A new photograph obtained by the Herald showed former patched Christchurch Rebels member Jarrad Singer in Comancheros colours.

The Rebels MC has operated out of a fortified headquarters in an industrial cul-de-sac in the eastern suburb of Woolston in recent times.

After the sudden patching over, its large "Rebels MC Christchurch" sign, with the gang’s Confederate flag, grinning skull and 1% symbol, was swiftly taken down from the heavily secured, high-fenced building.

But today, the Comancheros were advertising its new presence in the Garden City.

A large sign was erected overnight, declaring, ‘Comanchero Motorcycle Club’ and the gang’s insignia.

Former Rebels MC Christchurch gang member Jarrad Singer wears his new gang colours after he patched over to the Comancheros. Photo: Supplied

It’s understood police in Canterbury are keeping close tabs on the latest development.

"We are aware of the development and are monitoring the situation," Detective Inspector Greg Murton said.

Meanwhile, police are today observing a funeral expected to include members of several Christchurch gangs.

Several police cars can be seen monitoring the funeral on Wednesday afternoon.

The Herald understands police believe the funeral may include members of various gangs including the Comancheros, Rebels and the Mongols.

A police spokesperson confirmed staff were aware of the funeral taking place in Christchurch.

"We will be monitoring activity and will respond to any incidents that may arise."

Comancheros gang member numbers have been low in Canterbury in recent times.

The gang didn’t appear to have had a specific pad or clubhouse before now.

Last month, a posse of Rebels rolled south to Timaru and straight into the much-envied clubhouse of old bikie gang, the Devils Henchmen.

Armed with shotguns, it’s understood they took over the gang pad and kicked out their southern rivals.

Within hours, a Rebels flag was draped from the top-floor balcony sparking days of tense activity in the South Canterbury town, with police on high alert.

However, over the next few days, the Henchmen brokered a deal to sell the property to the council for more than $1 million, which resulted in the red-faced Rebels being booted out and the buildings being demolished by bulldozers.

Three weeks ago the building was clearly the Rebels MC Christchurch pad. Photo: NZ Herald

The patching over is understood to have been a humiliation for the Rebels, an outlaw motorcycle club that originated across the ditch and is among the biggest in Australia.

The Rebels and Comancheros have always had close links in New Zealand, particularly Rebels MC Christchurch president Luke Mathers and former Comancheros national acting commander Seiana Fakaosilea.

The relationship between Fakaosilea and Mathers dates back to when they both lived in Queensland. Police Operation Cincinnati revealed Fakaosilea was delivering large quantities of methamphetamine to Mathers.

New Zealand police launched Operation Cobalt last July to respond to a spike in intimidating behaviour and violence by gangs in the first half of the year.

Since then, the police have seized hundreds of firearms and laid thousands of charges in court, as well as confiscating commercial quantities of drugs and large sums of cash.