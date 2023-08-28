Restaurant badly damaged in fire

The Black Door Bar & Eatery in Lincoln will be closed for "some time" after a fire caused severe damage to the cafe over the weekend.

The blaze was reported in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"It is with a heavy heart we have to let our customers know that we will be closing temporarily," a post on the cafe's Facebook page said.

"In the early hours of Saturday morning, we were alerted of a fire at our beautiful establishment.

"The fire has caused severe damage to the building, meaning we will be unable to open for some time.

Photo: Black Door Bar & Eatery

"We would like to thank the amazing Lincoln Volunteer Fire Brigade who worked tirelessly to put out the fire and supporting us through the aftermath.

"We would also like to thank the Lincoln community for the all love and offers of help and support we have received.

"This is not the end, we will be back serving you our delicious meals and cocktails as soon as we can."