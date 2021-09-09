Fleeing driver in critical condition after crashing into wall

A driver crashed their car into a concrete wall after evading police in New Plymouth last night.

Police say the person earlier failed to stop when signalled by police and instead drove off at speed.

Officers turned on their lights and sirens but immediately abandoned the chase the vehicle because of the way the person was driving, a spokesperson said in a statement.

"The unit lost sight of the vehicle on Devon Road heading towards Mangorei Road.

"A short time later, police came across the vehicle crashed into a concrete wall on Northgate, approximately 1.5 kilometres from where the vehicle was last sighted by staff."

The driver was taken to hospital and is in a critical condition.

Police believe two other people were in the car at the time of the crash left the scene on foot before they arrived.

Police are wanting to hear from anyone who saw a grey 2006 Holden Commodore saloon overnight in the Taranaki area or anyone who was in the area in the time leading up to the crash

Anyone with information is urged to contact 105 quoting event number P047863787, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police enquires continue.