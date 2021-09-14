Man and three children missing in Waikato since Saturday

Police are appealing for sightings of a man and three young children missing from a remote beach on the west coast of the North Island.

Police named the missing people as 34-year-old Thomas Phillips, Jayda Jin, aged 8, Maverick Callum-Phillips, 6, and 5-year-old Ember Phillips.

Waikato police were told yesterday the group was last seen at Marokopa, west of Te Kūiti, on Saturday, and a search was launched.

The vehicle used by the Otorohanga man was found at the beach at Kiritehere on Saturday.

"There is a large police presence in Marokopa today focused on the search for Thomas and the children," Waikato West area commander Inspector Will Loughrin said.

"If anyone has seen or heard from Thomas and the kids since Saturday please contact police immediately," Loughrin said.

Searches of the coastal area will continue today, along with officers going door-to-door in Marokopa and Kiritehere.

Search and rescue teams from police and LandSAR, Fire and Emergency staff and local police are involved in the search.

Waitomo District Mayor John Robertson said family is from the King Country and locals are worried about them.

"People know the family so we're just hoping for the best outcome.

"It's been a really tough night, storm-wise, and it is a tough environment on the west coast."

Police are appealing for anyone who has seen the missing group to contact them on 105.