More than 400 Kiwis desperate to get home from India

A plane flies over Kapaleeshwarar Temple, Chennai, India. Photo: Getty Images

Two planes from India could arrive here empty next month - despite there being more than 400 New Zealand citizens and residents there desperate to get home.

The Indian government has announced two repatriation flights for Indian nationals still in New Zealand - which are scheduled to leave India on August 5 and 10.

But the New Zealand government has yet to confirm whether those flights can bring people home.

Business owner Rohit Sharma has been stuck in India since early March, when he travelled over to get married.

Two weeks later, on March 19, India went into lockdown, before New Zealand followed suit a week later.

He is a permanent resident and needs to get back to his computer and phone business in Lower Hutt.

"That is currently being managed by my staff, I need to be there, I will definitely go bankrupt."

Rohit represents a group of more than 400 New Zealand citizens and permanent residents in India, who are desperate to get back to their lives.

"People are struggling here, they're willing to go back because their homes are there, they're paying rent, they have car insurance and everything is there and they keep paying for everything and they're just sitting here because they're not working."

It's just as hard for those here, who are separated from their family.

One woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, told RNZ she has not seen her husband since he left for India six months ago to help his mother with a serious operation.

The New Zealand permanent resident was only supposed to be gone six weeks.

He has had many unsuccessful attempts to get on repatriation flights, but they are either just for New Zealand citizens or fully booked in a matter of minutes.

Their daughter was 2 months old when he left, now she is 8 months old and it's taking a huge toll.