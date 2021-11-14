Person dies after failing to resurface from river dive

The person failed to surface after jumping from the Te Rewa Rewa Bridge into the Waiwhakaiho River. Photo: Getty Images

A person who died in a Taranaki river last night surfaced once after diving in from the riverbank, but was not seen again.

Police were called just before 7pm, after the person jumped from the Waiwhakaiho River bank upstream from Te Rewa Rewa Bridge, although police originally reported they jumped from the birdge.

They did surface once but were then not seen again.

An extensive search was undertaken, but the person was found dead near the river mouth at 9.30pm, police said.

A rāhui has now been placed on the river.

Ngāti Tāwhirikura hāpu has placed a customary prohibtion of water activities from the river mouth to the Telecom waterhole (Rimu Street).

The rāhui will be lifted next Sunday morning.