Rescue helicopter trust in funding hardship

Photo: Supplied / Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust / John Kirk-Anderson

The Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust says its fundraising efforts have been hit hard by Covid-19.

The service runs two rescue helicopters in Christchurch and one on the West Coast and needs to raise about $6 million each year to provide the service.

Its chief executive, Christine Prince, said there were about 300 missions in the West Coast a year, and in Canterbury it could be up to 900 a year.

She said the trust had felt the effects of Covid-19, with fewer group fundraisers and events.

"We also have had fewer grants this year. During the lockdown a lot of grants completely stopped. We've been working as hard as we can to make up the backlog but we are running about $500,000-$600,000 down."

She said the core service would not be affected but smaller projects the trust was working on would have to be set aside.

Matt Aldridge said he wouldn't be alive if it wasn't for the rescue helicopter.

He was speed-flying on the Port Hills in 2018 when in a split second his life changed.

"I came around a corner when I was flying quite low and flew into a rock and ended up breaking both my legs, my pelvis and my back," he said.

"I had about half a second where I knew I wasn't going to make it over the rock and I knew then that I was going to break something."

Aldridge had his cellphone on him so was able to call 111.

"Twenty minutes later, the helicopter arrived. Hearing it arrive was an incredible sound, it was an incredible relief," he said.

"You feel like you've done all you can and it's in someone else's hands, you just feel safe as soon as you know they are nearby."

The helicopter dropped a paramedic to Aldridge and came back to pick him up about 40 minutes later once he was more stable.

He is still recovering from the accident but is able to walk and is even trying to build up his running.

"I wouldn't be here and I wouldn't be walking without the service and that can be said about a lot of people. New Zealand is a small country and the odds are you know someone who has been rescued by the helicopter, or you will in your life time," Aldridge said.

"If people are able to please donate to make sure your friends and family get a second chance like I did."