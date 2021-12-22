Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Returnee who left hospital without completing isolation returns to MIQ

    A recent returnee who self-discharged from Middlemore Hospital on Monday with her son has now voluntarily returned to MIQ.

    A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the child had been taken to Middlemore Hospital with their parent as they were too young to be left unattended in managed isolation, but they have also returned.

    The Ministry says they returned to the MIQ facility last night.

    Both the parent and child have been tested for Covid-19 since returning to MIQ.

    Police will investigate the incident to determine whether any further action is required.

    RNZ

     

