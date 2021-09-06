Monday, 6 September 2021

TVNZ camera operator pushed to the ground during live cross

    TVNZ has confirmed that its camera operator is doing well after being pushed to the ground during a live cross.

    The station says both the 1 NEWS cameraman and a member of the public were knocked over during an interview with the Covid-19 modelling specialist Shaun Hendy.

    Hendy told The Spinoff a young man "came around from behind me and barrelled into the camera and another woman" then fled.

    He said there was no reason to think it was a targetted event.

    TVNZ says police are at the scene and the camera man has been attended to by ambulance staff.

