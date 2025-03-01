School lunch debacle has Seymour's 'full attention' - Luxon

Christopher Luxon and David Seymour. File photo: RNZ

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon expects Associate Education Minister David Seymour to give problems with the new school lunches programme his "full attention".

RNZ has reported concerns raised by multiple schools about the lunches being late, inedible, repetitive, or failing to meet dietary restrictions.

Speaking to reporters in Vietnam, Christopher Luxon described them as teething problems.

"David Seymour will work his way through those issues and he's minister responsible for it and I expect he will and I know that he's well aware of the challenges and working his way through what have been some teething issues up front but he will work his way through that."

He said Seymour was "accountable for delivering" and Luxon had no doubt he would be able to.

The two had discussed the problems, Luxon said. "I think he knows exactly what needs to happen."

Burnt food with peeling packaging was sent to a Whangarei school last week. Photo: Supplied

While parts of the programme were being delivered well there had been problems with being on time and meeting the contract, Luxon said.

"David will be giving it his full court and full attention and I expect him to do so."

Earlier this week, Compass Group boss Paul Harvey told RNZ it was "mission critical" to meet their key performance indicators.

Seymour told RNZ the collective providing the lunches would not be sacked.

"These are free meals being paid by the tax payer, they are very good according to many of the people receiving them.

"There have been some challenges - which we have a track record of overcoming - and at some point, you've got to have reference to the other 75 percent of parents paying for their kids lunches," he said.