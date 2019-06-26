Scooter death 'medical event': police

Police at the scene in Auckland following the death. Photo: NZ Herald

A man who was found dead near a Lime scooter in central Auckland suffered a medical event, police say.

The 58-year-old man was believed to have suffered a medical event on Monday night.

"There are still inquiries under way, however this matter is being referred to the Coroner," police said.

Police are yet to release the man's name as they are still trying to notify his family.

Police confirmed the incident took place on a footpath beside Fanshawe St near the intersection with Bradnor Lane shortly before 10pm on Monday.

The man had been riding a Lime e-scooter. A small pool of blood could be seen where he was lying.

The scooter was removed as evidence.