Search begins for missing man

Tawa resident Daryl was last seen leaving his home at 5.30am on Saturday. Photo: Supplied/Police via RNZ

Search teams are heading out this morning in an effort to find a Wellington man who has not been seen for 24 hours.

Police said they were concerned for Tawa resident Daryl, who was last seen leaving his home at 5.30am on Saturday in a grey Adidas hoodie, black trainers and navy or black trackpants.

They said his silver Toyota Markx saloon had been found, and want people to report sightings of him or his car, particularly around the Makara Beach area.

A police spokesperson said a land-based search was due to get underway on Sunday morning.