Search called off for missing Chinese national

Police set up a specialist search group tent in the yard of a Christchurch apartment. Photo: RNZ

Christchurch police have called off the search for a missing Chinese national visiting the city.

A police spokesperson said they had received information that indicated the woman was safe and there were no longer concerns for her safety.

Forensic experts were earlier seen working at a block of Christchurch apartments the woman was believed to be staying in.

Police had serious concerns for the welfare of Ping Lyu, 41, who was last seen in Stewart St near the inner-city on Saturday, May 25.

She was visiting from China, has no known relatives in New Zealand and does not speak English.

Police have thanked the public for their help.