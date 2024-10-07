Second person dies after Canterbury crash

A second person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Canterbury.

Police were called to the crash in Kirwee, on the West Coast Road (State Highway 73), about 9.30pm on Thursday last week.

One person died at the scene and the person travelling with them was critically injured.

That person died in hospital on Friday, police confirmed in a statement today.

The sole occupant of the other vehicle was now in a stable condition in hospital.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were continuing.