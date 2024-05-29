Serious concerns for woman last seen in Christchurch

Anyone who has seen Ping Lyu or who has information on her whereabouts should call 111 immediately and reference file number 240525/9699. Photo: Police

A 41-year-old woman visiting Christchurch from China has been reported missing.

Ping Lyu was last seen on Stewart St in Addington on Saturday, May 25.

Police have urgently appealed to anyone who has seen her to report it by phoning 111.

"Police have serious concerns for her welfare and want to establish that she is safe," a spokesperson said.

"The woman is visiting from China (and) has no known relatives in New Zealand and does not speak English."