Severe weather on way for parts of NZ

A low-pressure system spinning around in the Tasman Sea is going to bring more thunderstorms, lightning and severe wind gusts to parts of the country from this afternoon after more than 14,000 lightning strikes were recorded yesterday.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said the places with the highest chance of being affected by this weather were Nelson, Marlborough, Buller, Waikato, King Country and Taranaki.

"These thunderstorms are moving quickly and a lot of them are joined up in lines and are able to feed into the thunderstorms next to each other," said Corrigan.

"These fast-moving lines can bring really strong wind gusts in places where they directly move over."

Corrigan said wind gusts could briefly reach speeds of up to 100kmh.

"That’s enough to cause some damage."

He said damage such as what was seen in eastern Auckland last night is an "outside possibility".

While most of the North Island was sunny this morning, Corrigan said the weather could change at a drop of a hat as the thunderstorms moved closer to the country.

He said it was hard to pinpoint where exactly the thunderstorms would hit but said they would be localised and described each one to be the size of a town.

Corrigan said the storms were spread out throughout the weather system, and the centre of the system was expected to be just off Fiordland tomorrow morning.

He warned that the "gnarliest" weather was not only just in the centre of the system.

"The low-pressure system is a big broad system larger than New Zealand."

Corrigan is urging people to keep a good eye on rain radar.

There are orange heavy rain warnings in place for Westland until 11pm tomorrow, Tasman District northwest of Motueka until 6pm tonight, the Richmond and Bryant Ranges, including the Rai Valley until 6pm tonight and for Taranaki until 3pm today.