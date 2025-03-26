Sex offender to be sent to South Island when released

Convicted sex offender James Parker has been refused parole for the fourth time - but the reasons for further delaying his release have been suppressed.

Parker was jailed indefinitely in 2013 for sex offences against boys, committed while he was deputy principal of a Far North school.

It was revealed during today's Parole Board hearing that when Parker is eventually released, it will be in the South Island.

Parker told the board he accepted he would never teach again and would need to find work where he had no access to children.

He said his dream was to find a job in the outdoors, such as farming, growing plants or working with animals.

Parker said the five years of intensive treatment he had been through had been "life-changing".

A Corrections officer said Parker's conduct was positive and he continued to work in the prison's management unit.

Parole Board convenor Kathryn Snook said the board would see him again in November.

Much of the discussion during today's 40-minute hearing was suppressed.

Parker was 38 when he was sentenced in the Kaitāia District Court to preventive detention with a minimum non-parole period of seven years.

Preventive detention means he can be released only when the Parole Board considers it safe to do so.

He admitted 74 charges representing at least 300 occurrences of indecent acts, unlawful sexual connection and sexual violation involving boys aged 9 to 16.

The offences occurred between 1999 and 2012.

At the time the Crown described the damage done to his victims and the wider community as "incalculable".

Justice Paul Heath said Parker's actions had damaged the trust not only of his pupils and their families, but potentially the trust all parents place in teachers.