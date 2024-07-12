Shock over claims phone repair worker tried to share nude pic

Mobile Planet at Sylvia Park shopping centre in Auckland. Photo: RNZ

By Jessica Hopkins of RNZ

Allegations a mobile phone repair worker tried to share a nude picture from a customer's phone have shocked and concerned the consumer watchdog.

The warning comes after a viral video that shows a woman confronting staff at a Mobile Planet store in Auckland's Sylvia Park shopping centre, after she said a notification on the phone led her to believe an attempt had been made to download a nude photo while it was with them for repair.

By Friday evening the video had more than 300,000 views, prompting warnings and discussions about digital safety while repairs were being carried out.

On Wednesday, Krisy Erin accompanied her friend to Sylvia Park so she could get her phone's camera repaired.

After the staff at Mobile Planet gave her the device back, she was shocked by what she found.

Krisy said her friend was distraught to see a notification on her phone saying 'AirDrop failed', which linked to a nude photo in her camera roll.

"Luckily for her that AirDrop failed but I told her we needed to go back in and confront them and hold them accountable."

Krisy then filmed her friend as she confronted two employees, and posted a video of the encounter to TikTok. At the end of the clip, one of the employee appeared to have fainted and is helped up off the floor by a colleague.

Krisy said people responded to the video with shock and outrage, with some TikTok users saying their bank accounts had been accessed while their phones were at other repair shops.

She said her friend filed a police report, and police confirmed they were investigating the incident.

Mobile Planet said it had suspended the employee while it looked into the allegations.

Consumers need more safeguards on devices - watchdog

Watchdog Consumer New Zealand said it was shocked and concerned by the allegations.

Chief executive Jon Duffy said phone repairers must ensure customer's privacy and security.

"People's mobile phones are an extension of themselves and there will be a number of personal things everyone has on their phone. Beyond intimate photos, there could be discussions within text messages or emails that having other people take inappropriate access to is pretty concerning."

Logging out of any banking or social media accounts was a good idea before handing a device over to a repair service, he said.

Duffy wanted to see manufacturers implement appropriate safeguards for phone users to restrict access to their device when needed.

"Phones will need to be repaired and technicians will potentially have access to what is on that phone. Samsung's maintenance mode which restricts access to all parts of the phone is a great idea and other manufacturers should follow suit."

Mobile Planet responds

Mobile Planet said they were cooperating with the authorities, and an employee had been suspended while it looked into the allegations.

The company was limited in what it could say while the police investigation was under way, but they emphasised the importance of "the well-being and safety of our customers and the integrity of our services".

"We confirm that our management team was promptly informed about the video circulating online and took immediate action. The individual in question was a casual employee and has been cancelled shifts [sic], effective immediately, pending the results of our thorough internal investigation," the company said.

"We have also contacted the customer involved to offer our sincerest apologies and support during this time. We understand the gravity of the situation and are committed to upholding our responsibility to all parties involved."