Sir Brian Roche named as new public service commissioner

Sir Brian Roche has been named as the new public service commissioner, 13 months after Peter Hughes announced his retirement from the role.

Sir Brian will begin his new role on 4 November and he will serve for two years and eight months, until 30 June 2027.

In a statement, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said Sir Brian was a highly respected New Zealander who had held significant roles across the public and private sectors.

"He has a proven track record of leadership and delivering results and has strong networks in the public sector and business community.

"He understands how to manage problems, develop talent and drive performance. This aligns well with our government's focus on raising the performance of the public service so that New Zealanders get the services they deserve."

Sir Brian was the inaugural chairman of both the Auckland Regional Transport Authority and the New Zealand Transport Agency. He has also held roles at Hawke's Bay District Health Board, and was NZ Post's chief executive for seven years.

He was recognised for his services to state and business with a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2017.

Most recently he led a group set up by the Labour-New Zealand First government in 2020 to support and improve the country's Covid-19 border security.

Luxon also acknowledged the leadership of Heather Baggott today, after she acted as commissioner while the appointment process for a new commissioner was underway.

"She has stepped into the role and done an admirable job, and I'd like to thank her for her calm and thoughtful leadership during this time."