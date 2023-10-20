Skydive cameraman critically hurt near Aoraki Mount Cook

The skydive takes in the sights of Lake Pukaki and Aoraki Mt Cook. Photo: ODT files

A skydiving accident near Aoraki Mount Cook that left a cameraman critically injured is being investigated.

An ambulance and helicopter responded to the accident at Skydive Mt Cook in Pukaki on Tuesday and the person was flown to Christchurch Hospital.

A spokesperson for the skydiving company said the team member was doing a routine jump as a camera flyer and was not in tandem with any customers or passengers.

"We have been informed of an incident that happened with one of our camera flyers Tuesday evening at Skydive Mt Cook.

"We are cooperating with local authorities who were immediately notified and are investigating the situation further. We are currently in communications with the affected team member's family," they said.

Skydive Mt Cook's website said they had specially trained photographers that film people who jump from the plane.

It said the photographers hang outside of a plane waiting for people to jump, and then control their movements to join up with the jumper and film the best perspectives.

The Civil Aviation Authority has begun an investigation into the accident and was sending two safety investigators to Twizel.

It said they would meet with the operator, complete a site examination, interview witnesses and meet with first responders.

A St John spokesperson said emergency services were called to the scene at Swallow Drive about 6pm.

"One ambulance, one helicopter, one PRIME (Primary Response In Medical Emergencies) doctor and one operations manager responded to the scene.

"Our ambulance officers treated one patient in a critical condition before they were airlifted to Christchurch Hospital."

Police said they were making inquires after being made aware of a man in critical condition at the hospital.