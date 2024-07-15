South shivers again; wild weather on way for north

While northern parts of the country are bracing for wild weather today, it's another very cold and settled morning in the South.

MetService shows a range of sub-zero temperatures in Otago, Southland and mid Canterbury, and said that at 8.20am the coldest centre was Lumsden, on -5.7C.

The Otago Weather Updates Facebook page said Ophir, in Central Otago, dropped to -10C this morning, and commenters on the page report similarly low temperatures in nearby areas.

A large high-pressure system has led to a run of frosty starts lasting about a week for much of the South Island. While for many the days have been sunny and settled, in some areas freezing fog has lasted for hours, keeping temperatures around 0C.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council says a layer of fog is hanging around parts of the Upper Clutha and some sections of the Wakatipu Basin this morning, and urges motorists to slow down and watch following distances "as plenty of ice is present thanks to the freezing temperatures throughout the district".

"Extra caution is advised if travelling the Glenorchy-Queenstown road."

The Central Otago District Council warns of freezing fog "which may cause dampness and black ice to form on roads", in the Alexandra, Clyde, Earnscleugh and Springvale areas particularly.

"We will continue to monitor and grit where required."

While the South shivers, MetService has issued orange severe weather warnings, with heavy rain and gale force winds for the north-east of the North Island.

Meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon told Morning Report that it would be a "wet and windy start, for a more unsettled week".

A frontal system was moving south-east over Aotearoa today, and this was expected to affect northern and central parts of the country.

It had arrived in Northland overnight, and was spreading downwards through Auckland at dawn, Wotherspoon said.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for the Coromandel Peninsula from 8am to 8pm on Monday.

Up to 100mm of rain was predicted, and MetService warned that streams and rivers may rise rapidly, with surface flooding, slips and difficult driving conditions.

"Definitely keep an eye out if you're heading out on the roads," Wotherspoon said.

Rotorua and the Bay of Plenty should also brace for heavy rain from noon until 4am on Tuesday, after the MetService issued an orange warning there, with up to 110mm of rain inland and up to 80mm on the coast.

Screenshot of a MetService social media video showing the wet and windy start to the week for the North Island. Photo: Screenshot / MetService

The following places would also see a period of heavy rain, but this was not likely to get to warning levels, MetService said.

Northland until 2pm Monday, with heavy showers and thunderstorms likely to develop after heavy rain.

Auckland north of Whangaparaoa Peninsula, from 6am Monday to 4pm.

Tasman District, around and east of Motueka, from 5pm Monday to 3am Tuesday.

Northland was also under a strong wind watch on Monday morning, and MetService said northeast winds may approach severe gales in exposed places.

- RNZ/ODT Online