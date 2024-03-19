'Staggering amount of alcohol': Woman 9 times over limit

Photo: NZ Police

A 36-year-old woman has recorded a breath alcohol level of 2178 micrograms - nearly nine times the drink driving limit.

Police said the Auckland woman was found behind the wheel of her vehicle by a member of public after driving for almost 34km.

The officer who responded to the call in Tikipunga, Northland, said the woman recorded 2178 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

She was taken to Whangārei Police Station where she had her licence suspended for 28 days and was summonsed to appear in court next month charged with driving with excess breath alcohol.

The alcohol limit for drivers aged 20 years and over is 250 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath and the blood alcohol limit is 50 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood.

Northland road policing manager Anne-Marie Fitchett described the amount of alcohol as "staggering".

"No Northlander wants to be sharing the road with impaired drivers – and this amount of alcohol is staggering,” she said.