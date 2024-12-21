Steak back on the menu for Renee

Renee Veal recovering at St George’s Hospital. She had a total jaw reconstruction and jaw joint replacement operation on Monday. Photo: Supplied

Christchurch woman Renee Veal will soon eat something she has not been able to enjoy for 11 years - a steak.

The 29-year-old from Somerfield has ehlers-danlos syndrome, which makes her joints hyperflexible and has led to a regularly dislocated jaw and chronic pain.

She has been on a soft food diet since she was diagnosed at 18.Now she is looking forward to trying out some tougher cuisine in about six weeks after she had life-changing jaw surgery on Monday.

“When I’m recovered, I’ll have a big piece of steak to celebrate, or so I hope.”

The syndrome makes everyday tasks like eating, sleeping, and talking a struggle.

Environment Canterbury councillor Nuk Korako spent two years leading a $90,000 fundraising effort for Veal, who is his cousin’s daughter. He raised the money by riding his bike the length of the South Island and organising raffles and a concert.

He is thankful to everyone who donated and supported her.

“It’s just really great for Renee and her family and just to see it all come to fruition. It’s been a long road.”

Nuk Korako and Renee Veal in 2021. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Veal used the funds to get an intensive, 12-hour jaw reconstruction and jaw joint replacement operation on Monday.

“It’s been a ride, but the pain is not as bad as I was expecting it to be, which is nice,” she said.

“The day before I was very nervous, but then the day of (the surgery) I started to feel very zen and just wanted to get on with it. Mum was more nervous than I was.”

Veal is now on bed rest for six weeks, relieved the intensive operation is over.

She looks forward to watching a lot of “bad reality TV” at home.

Veal is a customer service worker at food wholesaler Bidfood and appreciated getting the time off.

The most expensive part of the surgery was the titanium jaw and joint replacements.

Veal and her mother, Lynn Couch, are grateful for the donations that paid for the surgery which was not covered by the public health system.

“We’ve waited so long for this. It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster so the support over the years means a lot,” said Couch.

“She’ll be able to eat what everyone else does, socialise more, just not worry about food so much. Just a normal life.”

Veal said her jaw pain has often interrupted her sleep, forcing her to live on four or five hours a night.

“Hopefully that will improve a lot soon. I’m looking forward to more rest.”