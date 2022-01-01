Saturday, 1 January 2022

Strike at SkyCity Hamilton casino

    Staff at SkyCity casino in Hamilton walked off the job at 10pm last night. Photo: Unite Union
    Staff at SkyCity casino in Hamilton have marked the start of the New Year by walking off the job.


    The Unite union says the workers want a living wage and pay equality, but SkyCity says it is disappointed the union resorted to strike action before going to mediation.

    Unite's national secretary John Crocker said SkyCity is one of the wealthiest companies in New Zealand, but its workers in Hamilton get less than their Auckland colleagues.

    The workers want equal pay for equal work, and it would not cost SkyCity a significant amount to achieve this, he said.

    Crocker said he hopes the strike prompts SkyCity to make a better offer.

    Unite issued a strike notice indicating that it would take strike action on 31 December, a SkyCity spokesperson said in a statement.

    "SkyCity is disappointed Unite chose to strike before going to mediation as agreed to by both parties at the start of the bargaining process. However, SkyCity is committed to finding a resolution and has sought a mediation session with Unite early in the new year," the spokesperson said.

    SkyCity has reached an agreement with Unite and E tū unions for its Auckland casino and has reached an agreement with E tū members at SkyCity Hamilton, the spokesperson said.

     

     

    - RNZ

     

     

     

    RNZ
