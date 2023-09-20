Strong earthquake felt throughout South

Image: Geonet

A strong earthquake centred 45km north of Geraldine has been felt as far away as Dunedin and Queenstown.

The 6.4 magnitude south Canterbury quake happened at 9.14am at a depth of 10km.

Geraldine resident Fi McCafferty, who works for Geraldine News, said she was sitting at her desk in her villa when the earthquake struck.

"It was pretty shaky. It reminded me a lot of that first quake in Christchurch which we felt down here as well.

"The house felt like it was sitting on top of a big pile of jelly."

Nothing fell off the shelves at her place.

A worker at Barkers of Geraldine said the day was continuing was normal and there was no damage of which she was aware.

ODT readers reported feeling the quake in Dunedin, Queenstown, Oamaru, Timaru and Christchurch.

There are more than 10,200 reports on Geonet of people feeling it. the majority across the South Island and some in North Island.

