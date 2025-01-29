Strong quake jolts lower North Island

Image: Geonet

A strong 5.3 earthquake has rocked the lower North Island, centred 10km east of Eketāhuna in the Tararua district.

Geonet says it struck at 11.26pm on Tuesday and was 35km deep.

Within half an hour, more than 23,000 people had provided reports of experiencing it to Geonet.

While most were in the central and lower North Island, it was also felt in the South Island.

People from Eketāhuna, Masterton and Dannevirke posting on social media described a scary experience.

"Man that was scary as hell," wrote one poster on social media.

"Dogs freaked out and stuff all over my kitchen floor," wrote another.

"I heard the bugger coming, then there was one big jolt which made the entire house shake and creak," a Masterton resident wrote.

"Really strong up Rangitumau, stuff fell in our living room but nothing broken," wrote another from the Masterton area.

Another resident in the town posted on Facebook that items fell in their living room while another person felt the quake in Hāwera.

"Loud earthquake! Heard that coming for what seemed like ages, then it roared! Never heard such a loud one before. Then it lightly rolled for about a minute! Not really jolty," another Facebook user based on the west coast of the North Island reported.

Residents also contacted RNZ from Waipukurau, Palmerston North, and Whanganui to say the quake was strong. It was also felt in Wellington.