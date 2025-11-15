New measles case brings national total to 19

Photo: RNZ

Health authorities have confirmed one new measles case, linked to Wellington College, bringing the national total in the current outbreak to 19.

Health New Zealand said 18 of those cases were no longer infectious, while the newest case - a student connected to an earlier infection - had since travelled overseas to Asia, where they remain.

National clinical director of protection Dr Susan Jack said the person had followed public health instructions before leaving the country.

"The case had completed 14 days of quarantine and monitored themselves for symptoms for another seven days - a total of 21 days," she said. "They developed illness within the expected timeframe for measles."

Bus trips, airport terminals locations of interest

The latest case was infectious while catching Wellington school buses, and travelling through Wellington and Auckland airports.

Health New Zealand has listed the following locations of interest:

Monday, 3 November - Metlink school bus No.736, Karori Mall to Wellington College (7.30-8.30am)

Monday, 3 November - Metlink bus No. 2, Wellington College to Karori (11.30am-12.40pm)

Tuesday, 4 November - Wellington Airport (11am-2pm)

Tuesday, 4 November - Auckland Airport domestic terminal (2-3pm)

Tuesday, 4 November - Auckland Airport international terminal (2-9.30pm)

The National Public Health Service is conducting contact tracing of household contacts, school bus passengers, students who attended an exam at Wellington College and passengers from the person's international flights.

Jack said locations were listed where officials could not identify every individual present.

"We encourage anyone who believes they were at one of these locations to follow the instructions for close or casual contacts, and to monitor for symptoms."

Outbreak continues across regions

The newest case comes days after a Nelson case with no links to previous infections raised concerns about undetected community transmission.

As of Friday, regional case numbers were:

- Northland 1

- Auckland 6

- Taranaki 1

- Manawatū 2

- Wellington 7

- Nelson 2

For more than a week, Health New Zealand has warned that more infections were likely, with the virus generating hundreds of exposure events. Earlier this month, officials said 3348 contacts had been identified, with dozens still being monitored.

Measles remains one of the most contagious viruses in the world.

"Anyone unwell should stay home and call Healthline on 0800 611 116," Jack said.

Vaccination demand surges

The outbreak has triggered a sharp rise in demand for the MMR vaccine.

More than 8000 doses were administered earlier this month, including nearly 3000 in a single day - the highest number since the 2019 outbreak.

Health leaders continue to stress that vaccination is the strongest defence.

"Someone who is immune can walk through a room of people with measles and be effectively bulletproof," public health director Dr Nick Chamberlain said last week.

"Someone who isn't immune has a 90 percent chance of catching measles, even from one infected person."