Police officer leaps into ocean to rescue woman

Castor Bay on Auckland's North Shore. Photo: RNZ / Emma Stanford

A police officer has jumped into the sea to help save a woman stranded on rocks near Auckland's Castor Bay.

Police were called to the scene just after 1.30pm Friday by a woman who said she was trapped on rocks between Castor Bay Beach and Kennedy Park.

"She was getting battered by waves and an incoming tide," Waitematā East area response manager Senior Sergeant CJ Miles said.

"Officers were able to provide some re-assurance, until the Auckland police maritime unit arrived and threw her a lifejacket."

A police officer then jumped into the water to help the woman onto the maritime unit's vessel.

The woman was taken for a medical assessment.