One dead, two injured after 4WD rolls in Far North

Police were called to the scene about 7.30pm on Friday. Photo: RNZ

One person is dead after a four-wheel-drive rolled on Tokerau Beach in the Far North last night.

Police were called to beach at about 7.30pm.

It was initially indicated that at least one person was critically injured, and fire officials said at the time crews were still working to free one person from the wreck.

Police have now said one person was found dead at the scene.

The two other occupants of the vehicle were airlifted to hospital, one in critical condition and the other in moderate condition.

There was an ongoing investigation into the crash, police said.