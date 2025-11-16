One dead after Auckland hit-and-run

One person has died following a hit-and-run in West Auckland's Henderson overnight.

Police said emergency services were called to the intersection of Tango Place and Larnoch Rd at 2.50am after a person was found injured on the road.

"Sadly, despite best efforts from emergency services, the person died at the scene," a spokesperson said.

Police were now investigating, and cordons had been put in place while a scene examination was carried out.

He said police wanted to hear from anyone with any information about the incident.

"We would also like to get in touch with anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage in the Larnoch Road area between 2am and 3am."

The spokesperson said anyone with information could contact police online at 105.police.govt.nz, or by calling 105.

Information could also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- RNZ