Stuck in the lift: Crane truck tips in Upper Hutt

A crane truck has tipped on its rear end outside the New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport in Upper Hutt.

A witness said it was trying to lift a slab of concrete at the time.

"The back hoist was lifting up a big slab of concrete and it was too much weight for it, and it flipped it up, straight in the air, and that was it."

About 30 people were gathered outside taking photos and videos, mostly tradies from Real Steel.

A spokesperson for the Gillies Group said all proper procedures were followed following the incident and no one was hurt.

Cranes have now arrived to recover the truck.

The spokesperson said WorkSafe was investigating.