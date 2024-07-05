Student seriously hurt in assault at girls' school

Police said emergency services were called to Wellington Girls' College just after 10am. Photo: RNZ/Nick James

A student has been seriously hurt and taken to hospital after an assault at Wellington Girls' College.

Police said emergency services were called to the school on Pipitea Street in Thorndon just after 10am on Friday.

One person had been seriously injured and was taken to hospital.

Wellington Girls' College confirmed it was two students involved.

"We did briefly ask students to stay in their classrooms to protect the privacy of the two students involved," principal Julia Davidson said in a statement.

"Please be assured the school remains open and safe and classes and lunchtime activities are continuing as normal."

Police said they were speaking to the second person.

More to come...