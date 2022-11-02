Student who died on Christchurch street named

Sam Finnemore. Photo: Supplied/NZ Police

A Canterbury University student who died in unexplained circumstances was only two days away from celebrating his 20th birthday.

Samuel Finnemore (19), from Auckland, died early on Tuesday after an incident at a property in Matipo St, Riccarton.

The New Zealand Herald understands police are investigating whether a broken window at the Christchurch flat is linked to his death.

Police said today they were continuing to treat his death as unexplained.

“Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident,” a police spokesperson said.

Finnemore, a talented snowboarder, was a student at the University of Canterbury and was from Auckland where he attended Kristin School.

As a year 13 pupil in 2020, Finnemore won the overall senior boys title at the Auckland Secondary Schools Snowboarding Championships. He was due to celebrate his 20th birthday on Thursday.

Police remained at the scene on Wednesday as a group of Finnemore’s friends gathered outside the flat.

The university earlier said they understood a student had died, but they were awaiting confirmation from police.

“We offer our deepest condolences to their family and friends,” a statement from the university said.

“Based on the information we have, we’ve offered support and assistance to those immediately impacted and we have support in place for our student and staff community.”

Part of the street was cordoned off while a scene examination took place. Police appeared focused on one property in particular with a broken window, yellow and orange markers leading from the driveway to an area which was guarded by a forensics tent.

The homeowner told the Herald he was aware there was an incident at the rental property, but declined to comment further.

Statement from the family of Sam Finnemore:

Family and friends of Sam Finnemore were devastated to learn of his death on 1 November, just two days shy of his 20th birthday. Sam was a loving only child of Cameron and Lisa who live in Auckland, and beloved cousin, nephew and grandson of family in Christchurch, Tauranga and London.

Sammy loved to competitively snowboard.

He spent many happy days in Wanaka.

He loved Uni and recently turned his studies to geology, a subject he discovered only after coming to Canterbury. He was well-liked, happy, and he cherished time with his many friends in Auckland, Christchurch and Wanaka.

Sam loved life, was always happy.

We celebrate him and will remember him fondly.

The family express their thanks to the community that are supporting them through this difficult time, and express their gratitude to the New Zealand Police and the University of Canterbury, which was Sam’s home away from home.