Suitcase murders: Woman extradited from South Korea

Police launched a homicide investigation after human remains were found in suitcases purchased from an abandoned storage unit in August. Photo: Dean Purcell

A 42-year-old woman will appear in court tomorrow after being extradited from South Korea to New Zealand in connection to the discovery of two dead children in suitcases in South Auckland.

Three police officers travelled to South Korea to transport the woman back to New Zealand and she arrived at Auckland Airport this afternoon before being transported to Manukau police station, police said.

She will be held in police custody overnight and is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court on two charges of murder.

Police launched an investigation after the bodies of the children, who were aged under 10, were found on 11 August, after a family bought the contents of an Auckland storage unit online.

The woman was arrested in Ulsan in South Korea on 15 September.

Police said an interim non-publication order issued by the Coroner for the two victims in this case remained in place.

Police could not comment further as the case was before court.