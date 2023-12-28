Sun out today before rain returns to end the year

Most of the country will enjoy a bit of sun before Friday marks the start of more wet weather to finish off the year.

MetService meteorologist John Law said rain coming in from the Tasman Sea was to blame.

"As we head towards the end of the year we have got a dry couple of days coming up towards us; however, things are set to change as we head into Friday as more wet weather moves back in from the Tasman Sea," he said.

Most parts of the South Island and also Wellington would enjoy a day of sunshine on Thursday before the rain set in, Law said.

For other parts of the North Island though, there would be a fair bit of cloud before more wet weather on Friday.

"Wetter weather pushes back in from the west, some heavy rainfall and some more blustery conditions," Law said.

"There are already some severe weather watches in place around those western parts of the country on the South Island and also toward places like Mount Taranaki."

In inland Otago, temperatures are rising today and tomorrow, hitting the mid to high 20s in Alexandra, Wanaka and Queenstown, before dropping a few degrees over the weekend.

On the coast, Dunedin gets a few days around the 20degC mark, though Friday looks to be warmer, on 24degC.

Showers are likely around the region over the weekend, before a return to fine weather to start the new year.

Elsewhere, MetService has issued heavy rain watches for Mount Taranaki, Nelson, northwest of Motueka, Buller, west of Reefton and the Richmond and Bryant ranges, including the Rai Valley for Friday.

A heavy rain watch for the ranges of Westland is currently in force until Saturday.

For New Year's Eve on Sunday, MetService is forecasting a few showers for the North Island, turning to rain for a time.

The South Island was expected to be hit with possible heavy falls in the north and west, with showers spreading north elsewhere.

- additional reporting ODT Online