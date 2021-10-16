Super Saturday: More than 34k jabs given already

Hayden (12) and Jessica (13) Hodge, with their mother Melanie, received jabs on board TSS Earnslaw in Queenstown this morning. Photo: Guy Williams

More than 34,000 jabs of the Pfizer vaccine have already been given today as the government's big push to boost Covid-19 vaccination rates gets into full swing with Super Saturday.

By 11.17am, there had been a total of 34,793 doses across the country, according to the Unite against Covid-19 website.

Check jab total here

Vaccine clinics are opening across the country as health workers target a 90 percent vaccination milestone.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will go around the Wellington region, as they join the drive to get people vaccinated.

In Auckland, 300 pre-booked people will have their vaccination on board an Air New Zealand Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet, in business class.

In Gisborne, four clinics are offering live music, cheeseburgers and tickets to Rhythm and Vines.

In this country's most vaccinated region, Dunedin, there is music and food at the Octagon.

And the first Vaxathon will also be streamed live on TV3 and Māori TV from midday.

In Queenstown this morning, a number of people got their jabs on board historic steamship TSS Earnslaw. Among them were were resort residents Hayden (12) and Jessica (13) Hodge, who came with their mother Melanie.

Ms Hodge said Hayden had his first vaccination and Jessica her second.

During the observation period, the family were given hot chocolates and cookies, and to top off their morning, won a ticket for a Doubtful Sound cruise in a spin-the-wheel competition.