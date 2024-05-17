Surfer recounts close brush with death

Sumner surfer Tony Schafer, pictured at the 2019 national surfing championships, is feeling fortunate after being plucked from the water following a heart attack. Photo: Cory Scott/NZ Surfing Magazine

Tony Schafer is counting down the days until he can get back out into the surf after nearly drowning while suffering a heart attack.

The renowned Sumner surfer was rescued while surfing at Scarborough.

Nearly two weeks on, he has spoken to The Star about the rescue and his recovery.

The 54-year-old is taking it easy at home for a six-week recovery period, but hopes to be back in the surf before too long.

“You get bucked off a horse you got to get straight back on, so if I’m feeling up to it I’ll be totally keen to get back into the water.”

Schafer was pulled out by friends on the beach and Learn to Surf participants, who noticed him drowning after falling from his board.

“I just remember thinking to myself, I can’t be here, I can’t be on the bottom. I have to try and get to the surface,” said Schafer.

Tony Schafer.

His rescuers performed CPR and used a nearby defibrillator within five minutes of the heart attack, before he was rushed to hospital.

“I feel like I’ve been kicked by a horse. The CPR was done right, so my chest is still a bit bruised, but I think it’s a good pain.”

Schafer’s memory of the May 3 ordeal is hazy, but he has a profound sense of gratitude for his rescuers.

“I feel so lucky and so grateful to everyone, and to those who fundraised for the defibrillator, a big thank you.”

There was no defibrillator at the surf school until earlier this year when the Scarborough Dippers fundraised for one to be installed. The dippers were approached last year by surf school owner Aaron Lock for help fundraising to purchase a defibrillator.

By Dylan Smits and Katie Oliver