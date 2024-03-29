Sushi shop owner found in 'pool of blood'

The attack happened at this sushi store on Auckland's North Shore. Photo: Google Maps

A woman brutally stabbed inside an Auckland sushi shop remains in hospital as police forensic teams comb the scene trying to piece together events.

Witnesses described seeing the woman lying in a pool of blood last night after she was allegedly stabbed multiple times at Neco Sushi on Clyde Rd in Browns Bay on the North Shore.

Police said emergency services attended following a report of an assault at 5.48pm.

“The offender responsible for inflicting the serious injuries died at the scene from a self-inflicted injury,” police said.

The victim was seriously injured but her health had since stabilised at Auckland Hospital.

The New Zealand Herald understands the attacker’s body was still inside the shop.

The victim is understood to be a woman of Korean descent and owns the sushi shop.

A Browns Bay business owner told the Herald this morning he often goes to buy sushi there and described the owner as a “nice but reserved person”.

“She is about 60 years old, doesn’t say much but makes great sushi.”

Police said a scene examination was under way.

The woman taken to hospital seriously injured was now in a stable condition, they said.

“Police believe this is an isolated incident where the victim and offender were known to each other.”

Officers were continuing to provide support to the woman and her family, police said.

Clyde Rd remains blocked off.

“I’m just in total shock that something like this can happen here in Browns Bay,” the business owner, who didn’t wish to be named, said.

A resident walking his dog said he moved into the neighbourhood believing it safe.

“Just look around - it’s shocking.

“There have been a few serious stabbings out this way, and to think a few years ago, they wanted to take our local police station away.”

Two women getting their morning coffee could be heard saying: “That poor lady, she didn’t deserve that”.

Robin Lee, co-owner of 21 Days Bar & Brasserie, which is a few doors away from the sushi shop, said he had customers cancel their bookings following the incident.

“I think the immediate reaction is that they think this is a random attack, but it is not. I think we need to reassure people that Browns Bay is still safe,” Lee said.

“My thoughts are with the victim and her family.”

Hector Do, owner of Madam Yen Vietnamese Restaurant, said he doesn’t know the victim but does not think the incident has made Browns Bay any less safe.

“We are carrying on business as usual, I don’t worry for the safety of my staff or customers,” he said.

Police have set up cordons and a tent outside Neco Sushi, meanwhile, as forensic teams in blue overalls investigate the scene.