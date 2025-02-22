'Suspicious' fires at Masterton churches

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police are investigating possible arsons after fires at several churches in Masterton.
Emergency services from the Wairarapa town responded to four different fires at churches this morning, with the first reported at 4.25am, police said.
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said "damage to the churches ranged from moderate to significant".
"The fires are being treated as suspicious and have been referred to police."
Police said they checked other churches in the town and had found evidence that three other churches had been targeted but did not catch alight.
The three additional sites were also all in Masterton: St James Union Church and the Kingdom Hall in High St, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the suburb of Lansdowne, police said.
Officers will remain at the churches through this morning with firefighters, and will be patrolling Masterton, Featherson and Carterton.
FENZ said crews had responded from throughout the Wairarapa region and from as far away as Avalon Station in Lower Hutt.