'Suspicious' fires at Masterton churches

Flames can be seen in the dark through the windows at this Masterton church. Photo: Supplied/ Fire and Emergency Wellington

Police are investigating possible arsons after fires at several churches in Masterton.

Emergency services from the Wairarapa town responded to four different fires at churches this morning, with the first reported at 4.25am, police said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said "damage to the churches ranged from moderate to significant".

"The fires are being treated as suspicious and have been referred to police."

Damage at one of the churches where fires took hold. Photo: Supplied/ Fire and Emergency Wellington

The fires were all thought to have started between 4.25am and 4.35am and found at the Anglican Church Of The Epiphany, St Patrick's Catholic Church Masterton, Masterton Baptist Church and Equippers Church Masterton, FENZ said.

Police said they checked other churches in the town and had found evidence that three other churches had been targeted but did not catch alight.

The three additional sites were also all in Masterton: St James Union Church and the Kingdom Hall in High St, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the suburb of Lansdowne, police said.

Officers will remain at the churches through this morning with firefighters, and will be patrolling Masterton, Featherson and Carterton.

FENZ said crews had responded from throughout the Wairarapa region and from as far away as Avalon Station in Lower Hutt.