Friday, 13 May 2022

Take a look inside 'The Grand'

    1. News
    2. National

    After sitting empty for more than a decade, the doors to Christchurch's former Chief Post Office were opened to the public for the first time this week.

    Renamed 'The Grand' it is undergoing a multi-million dollar restoration, but needs public funding to finish it.

    The building was badly damaged in the earthquakes, but the new hospitality and visitor complex is on track for completion in September.

    The Grand chief executive and founder Darin Rainbird said strengthening and external works on the 140-year-old building have been completed.

    They are now commencing work on the building's internal fit out.

    To help raise money for the restoration, a crowdfunding campaign was launched on Pledge Me recently.

    The redevelopment will include restaurants and bars, a visitor centre, retail shops, and one of the country's largest outdoor plaza areas. The public will get another chance to look through the historic building on Saturday.

    - By Geoff Sloan
    - Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

    Star News

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter