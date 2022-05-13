Take a look inside 'The Grand'

After sitting empty for more than a decade, the doors to Christchurch's former Chief Post Office were opened to the public for the first time this week.

Renamed 'The Grand' it is undergoing a multi-million dollar restoration, but needs public funding to finish it.

The building was badly damaged in the earthquakes, but the new hospitality and visitor complex is on track for completion in September.

The Grand chief executive and founder Darin Rainbird said strengthening and external works on the 140-year-old building have been completed.

They are now commencing work on the building's internal fit out.

To help raise money for the restoration, a crowdfunding campaign was launched on Pledge Me recently.

The redevelopment will include restaurants and bars, a visitor centre, retail shops, and one of the country's largest outdoor plaza areas. The public will get another chance to look through the historic building on Saturday.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air