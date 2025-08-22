Taser used on man after officers bitten

Photo: ODT files

An officer was nearly hit by a vehicle and two others bitten while trying to arrest a man in Lower Hutt, police say.

Inspector Wade Jennings, Hutt Valley Area Commander, said police were conducting a checkpoint in Gracefield Rd where a vehicle failed to stop about 11.20am today.

"The vehicle has narrowly missed a police officer while attempting to avoid the checkpoint.

"Police did not initiate a pursuit, however kept observations on the vehicle."

The man and vehicle were later found in Randwick Rd.

"Police attempted to speak to the man, however he continued to act in a threatening way," Insp Jennings said.

"While arresting the man, two police officers have been bitten and have sustained minor injuries.

"A short time later, the man was tasered and taken into custody at the scene."

The officers and man are were being medically assessed.

The man may face charges.

- Allied Media