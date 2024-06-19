Teen girl missing in Auckland found safe

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A 15-year-old girl reported missing in Auckland has been located safe and well.
Police yesterday said they were looking for the girl, who was last seen in the Beach Haven area last Sunday.
They said they and her family had concerns for her safety, given her age, and asked anyone with information to contact them.
In an update on social media police said she had been found safe and well, and they thanked the public for their input.