Teen girls charged over serious assault in Auckland

Three teenage girls are before the youth court in Auckland after a young woman was seriously assaulted on Thursday night.

Police were called to a carpark off Station Rd in the suburb of Papatoetoe after being contacted by a nearby business at about 9.45pm.

The victim was assaulted a number of times, but did not need hospitalisation.

She would seek a medical assessment, police said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michele Gillespie, of Counties Manukau CIB, said police were able to find those they believed were responsible this morning, and they were known to the victim.

"Three females aged between 15 and 18 will appear in the Manukau Youth Court today charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm," she said.