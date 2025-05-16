Teen gives back to chopper after rescue

After being saved by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, teenager Riley Abbott raised $3500 for the service. Crews will be shaking buckets around the country today for the annual Chopper Street Appeal Day. Photo: Supplied

A Christchurch high school student has defied the odds after a devastating crash - and now he’s giving back to the air rescue crew who saved him.

Sports-loving teenager Riley Abbott’s life changed in an instant in July 2023. The St Bede’s College boarder and rugby enthusiast from Hawarden misjudged a jump while riding his dirt bike, leaving him with a shattered femur and dislocated hip.

In cold conditions and fading light, Westpac Rescue Helicopter paramedics stabilised Riley on-site and flew him to Christchurch Hospital using night vision technology that made the urgent flight possible.

Riley underwent surgery and faced months of rehab, leaving his future in sport uncertain.

A year later, Riley, now 17, learned he would need a full hip replacement due to severe joint damage.

With resilience and determination, Riley joined his parents in the Coast to Coast.

He cycled all 140km of the bike stages, raising $3500 for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter service.

Today members of the public will have the opportunity to support Westpac rescue chopper teams too.

The organisation will be shaking buckets around the country to raise money for its annual Chopper Street Appeal Day.

Canterbury’s Westpac Rescue helicopters flew 765 missions across the region last year, up 15% on 2023.

Of the call-outs, 42% were to attend accidents such as Riley’s, 23% for medical conditions and 8% search and rescue missions.

Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust chief executive Christine Prince said the public’s generosity is essential to keeping its choppers and specialised crews operating.

Prince said the trust has set a target of $1.4 million, with $600,000 still needed before the end of this year to help support the purchase of three H145 rescue helicopters from Switzerland.

“We are raising the bar to meet the growing needs of our communities.

“Our mission is to increase the response capability of the rescue helicopters by 20%, deliver new technologies, medical equipment, and training so we can help save more lives.”

• To make a donation or find out more, visit www.chopperappeal.co.nz