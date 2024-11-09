Saturday, 9 November 2024

Teen swept out to sea at Auckland beach rescued

    Bethells Beach. File photo: RNZ
    It was a near-miss for a teenager swept out to sea at a notoriously dangerous Auckland beach last night, rescuers say.

    The police Eagle helicopter and Surf Life Saving New Zealand responded to a near-drowning at Bethells Beach about 8.20pm on Friday after four teenagers got caught in a rip.

    Three managed to swim to shore and call for help.

    The beach was unpatrolled at the time.

    Surf Life Saving club president Dan Harvey said the rescue of the 17-year-old girl was "textbook" but could easily have turned to tragedy.

    He said a flotation device dropped by the helicopter was key.

    She was becoming hypothermic by the time surf lifesavers reached her in a rescue boat, he said.

