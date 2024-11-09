Teen swept out to sea at Auckland beach rescued

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
It was a near-miss for a teenager swept out to sea at a notoriously dangerous Auckland beach last night, rescuers say.
The police Eagle helicopter and Surf Life Saving New Zealand responded to a near-drowning at Bethells Beach about 8.20pm on Friday after four teenagers got caught in a rip.
Three managed to swim to shore and call for help.
The beach was unpatrolled at the time.
Surf Life Saving club president Dan Harvey said the rescue of the 17-year-old girl was "textbook" but could easily have turned to tragedy.
He said a flotation device dropped by the helicopter was key.
She was becoming hypothermic by the time surf lifesavers reached her in a rescue boat, he said.