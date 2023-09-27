Teens spiked after fleeing in stolen car

Four teenagers were arrested after police used road spikes to stop a stolen vehicle involved in a pursuit through east Christchurch in the early hours of Monday morning.

A police spokesperson said officers spotted the stolen vehicle about 1.30am in Avonhead and signalled the driver to pull over but they failed to stop.

A resident in New Brighton captured the police pursuit on CCTV, Chris Lynch Media reported.

“There were a number of police cars hurtling past my place trying to stop the driver," the resident told Chris Lynch Media.

The fleeing car's tyres were punctured and smoke was seen coming from the vehicle.

The police spokesperson said the car came to a stop on Marine Pde, New Brighton, about 2am after the road spikes were used.

The spokesperson said two 15-year-olds were charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, and one 15-year-old faces charges including unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, resisting police and driving a vehicle in a dangerous manner. Another youth was referred to Youth Aid.

An investigation into the incident is continuing, the police spokesperson said.