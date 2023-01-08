Think before buying that chook, SPCA warns

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
TradeMe data has shown that interest in online auctions for chickens has more than doubled amid the nationwide shortage.
But SPCA farmed animals expert Marie McAninch said people should only get chickens if they want them around.
She believed the shortage was "temporary", but when it came to owning an animal: "You have to think about the whole of their lifetime."
McAninch encouraged prospective owners to do their research first, including checking local council websites.
"There may be rules about the number of chickens you can have, about whether you can have roosters and things like that."
For those able to own roosters, the SPCA had several up for adoption, especially in the South Island, she said.
"So if you're in the Christchurch, Dunedin, sort of Invercargill area there's quite a few."
But Wellingtonians could also adopt.
"There's quite a chatty boy there at the moment called Rupaul who's looking for a home."
Welfare must be paramount
McAninch said owning an animal was a big responsibility and its welfare must always be paramount.
Chickens needed a coop, a dust bathing area and access to a safe shelter outdoor area.
She also recommended checking there was a local vet available with avian expertise and prepared to look after chickens.